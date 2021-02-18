Doctor Duped of Rs 77 Lakh on Pretext of Activating Sim Card in Odisha's Cuttack

A Cuttack-based doctor, Sanatan Mohanty, was defrauded by cyber criminals on the pretext of activating his mobile SIM card. The fraud came to light after the doctor lodged a complaint regarding a transaction of Rs 77,86,727 from his bank account.

In the complaint, the doctor stated that he received a call on February 9, where the callers told him that his BSNL SIM will be inactive soon, and that they can help him reactivate it. During the call, they somehow managed to trick the doctor into sharing his bank and debit card details along with the CVV number as part of the KYC process.

After sharing the details, the doctor received an SMS on his number from SBI that his ATM has been blocked.

The complaint stated, "Thereafter, all of a sudden I received a message on my mobile from SBI that my ATM has been closed on February 9, 6.35 pm. After an enquiry from SBI, Bidanasi branch, I came to know that Rs 25,292.98 and Rs 24,284.21 have been deducted from my bank account in two transactions."

The doctor claimed, "On February 15, I went to Tulasipur SBI branch and came to know that multiple transactions are continuing from February 9 to February 15 without my knowledge amounting to Rs 77,86,727."

According to his complaint, when he visited the SBI Bidanasi branch, the branch manager issued him a new ATM card, ensuring that no such fraud will occur in future.