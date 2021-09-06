Doctor Duped of Rs 80,000 By Astrologer Who Promised Her Help To Clear Exam

A woman doctor who wanted to start medical practice in India after getting an MBBS degree from a foreign institute was targeted by fraudsters in Hyderabad. She came in contact with an online scamster who duped her of Rs 80,000 on the pretext of conducting pujas to help her clear an examination.

According to the complaint lodged with Cyberabad Police, the doctor, who is from West Bengal and is currently residing in Hyderabad’s Kondapur area, became a victim of an online astrologer. He took Rs 80,000 from her to do pujas to help her clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). The exam is mandatory for doctors having a foreign MBBS degree to practice in India.

The doctor in her complaint told the police that she failed to clear the FMGE after two attempts. She was told by her relatives to carry out pujas for better luck.

In her complaint, the woman said she came in contact with an astrologer on Facebook. The scamster, claiming to be a famous astrologer, assured the doctor that he will help her clear FMGE only if she donated her Rs 30,000 for conducting special puja.

According to the complaint, the astrologer had identified himself as Biswajit Jha. The two shared numbers on Facebook and started discussing how the puja will be conducted.

She contacted the astrologer on Facebook again after failing to clear her FMGE. The scamster taking the victim this time asked for Rs 50,000. Desperate to clear the exam, the doctor once again fell into his trap.

When she again couldn’t clear the exam, the doctor tried to contact the astrologer on WhatsApp and Facebook but did not get any response. Then she realised that he was a fraud and lodged a complaint against Biswajit Jha.

The Cyberabad Police during their probe learnt that Jha has some other cases against him too and are now trying to track him down.

