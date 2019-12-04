English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Doctor, Employee Found Dead in Car with Gunshot Wounds, Delhi Police Suspect Murder-Suicide
Preliminary investigations by the Delhi police suggested that the doctor shot the woman with his licensed weapon and later shot himself.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Bodies of a doctor and his employee with gunshot injuries were found from a car in Delhi's Rohini Sector 13 on Wednesday morning, police said. The deceased were identified as O P Kukreja and Sutapa Mukherji, an officer said.
Police were informed about the incident at around 7.45 am. Preliminary investigation suggested that the doctor shot the woman with his licensed weapon and later shot himself, the officer said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Eighth Wonder? Picture of Unguarded Sack of Onions in Mumbai Has Left Twitter in Disbelief
- No, Calling Rape Victims and Survivors 'Nirbhaya' is Not as Empowering as You Think
- At 3 AM, Kapil Sharma Invites Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz Team to Come on His Show
- Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma Dazzle at Glamour and Style Awards Night
- 'Will Tell My Kids This Man Invented Football': Twitter in Awe of Lionel Messi After Record 6th Ballon d'Or