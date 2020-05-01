Take the pledge to vote

Doctor Father-and-Son Duo Booked for Flouting Home Quarantine, Attending to 130 Patients in MP's Ujjain

The father and son were booked on charges of negligence and for spreading the disease under sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Vivek Trivedi

May 1, 2020, 6:11 PM IST
Doctor Father-and-Son Duo Booked for Flouting Home Quarantine, Attending to 130 Patients in MP's Ujjain
Image for representation. (PTI)

Ujjain: Two doctors – father and son – who run a nursing home have been booked for defying home quarantine orders and carrying out treatments of 130 patients despite the restrictions in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. The father also tested positive for COVID-19.

On April 20, a patient had died and later tested positive for COVID-19 at the Gupta Nursing Home, of which the father, Dr Dilip Gupta, is director. The local administration had ordered him and the entire staff of the nursing home to remain in quarantine at home.

However, Dilip Gupta, along with his son Anshul continued to attend to 130 patients despite the instructions. After their samples were taken, the senior Dr Gupta and two nurses tested positive for the disease.

Dinesh Prajapati, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhadnagar in Ujjain, said that Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ekta Jaiswal herself had directed the Gupta Nursing Home proprietors and staff to remain in home quarantine after the case of a patient's death was reported in April.

The father and son were booked on charges of negligence and for spreading the disease under sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Ujjain is among Madhya Pradesh’s COVID-19 “Red Zones” and has reported 141 coronavirus cases and 24 fatalities.

(With inputs from Anand Nigam)

