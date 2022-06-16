Doctor Finds Half-dead Lizard in Plate of Chhole Bhature in Chandigarh, Calls Cops

The administration in Chandigarh swung into action after a half-dead lizard was found in food at Sagar Ratna restaurant at the city’s Nexus Elante Mall on Thursday.

The Health Department of the Union Territory collected samples from the meal for testing after a doctor and his wife informed the police as they found the reptile in their meal.

However, they didn’t lodge a written complaint.

Dr JK Bansal, 66, a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 15, had ordered a plate of Chhole Bhature and had barely eaten the food when they found a lizard under the bhature.

Angry over the incident, the couple immediately called the outlet manager and raised a complaint. Later, they also reported to the police.

An official from the Health Department told NewsBytes, “The samples have been sent to a food testing lab and reports will arrive in 15 days. Action will be initiated thereafter against the outlet and all those responsible.”

Meanwhile, Elante Mall authorities said that they would take all necessary steps to ensure such incidents are avoided.

