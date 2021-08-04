Doctor Hacked to Death in UP’s Sitapur, One Arrested

A doctor in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh was brutally murdered by a man wielding a sword in broad daylight. According to reports, a man barged into the doctor’s clinic and hacked him to death. The murder has spread a panic in the area. The police have arrested the accused.

The accused has been identified as one Achhe Lal. The accused reportedly barged into Dr Munendra Verma’s chamber inside the clinic and locked the door. He started attacking the doctor with a sword. Initially Dr Verma managed to dodge his blows at first by running to another room, but unfortunately, the accused caught up with him and hacked him to death.

Even after the doctor was dead, Achhe Lal cut his body into pieces by separating the head, both hands and legs. According to the police, Gajodhar Prasad, the father of Dr Verma, who was also present at the clinic tried to save his son and he was also attacked by the accused. He also sustained serious injury.

Dr. Munendra Verma’s clinic is only 200 meters away from the Mudrasan police outpost.

The land, on which Dr Verma’s clinic has been built, reportedly belongs to the accused. The dispute between the two has been going on since long regarding the land.

As per eyewitnesses, Achhe Lal had reached Dr Verma’s clinic on Tuesday with a sword hidden in a sack and then he locked the room from inside after entering the doctor’s chamber.

