Doctor, Hospital Staff Held in Muzaffarnagar for Firing in Air, Assaulting Attendants of Covid Patient Who Died

In a shocking incident, the attendants of a deceased Covid patient were beaten up by the staff of a hospital in Muzaffarnagar when they approached the authorities enquiring about the line of treatment meted out to the Covid patient who breathed his last on Friday night.

Devendra Saini, a heart specialist, his younger brother, and seven employees of the Saini Heart Institute were booked by police was allegedly opening fire and attacking the attendants on Saturday.

The attendants claimed that the local police initially refused to lodge an FIR against the assailants while at the same time booking the attendants on charges of creating a ruckus at the hospital.

This was however resolved after the local BJP legislator from Purkaji Pramod Utwal intervened and brought the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister’s Office which led to the arrest of the accused of attempt to murder and other relevant sections of the IPC.

“FIRs have been registered against both the groups. The area police is investigating all the charges. The guilty will not be spared,” said SSP Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav told the Indian Express.

However, there has an increasing trend of launching attacks on the hospital staff or the kin of the Covid victim following the victim’s death.

In a recent incident, the employees, including doctors and security guards, of the Apollo Hospital in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area were allegedly attacked by relatives of a Covid-19 patient who died early in April. About seven to eight hospital staff were grievously injured.

Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded 15,747 fresh Covid-19 cases that took the infection count to 15,96,628 while 312 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,958, officials said. In the past 13 days, the number of active cases in the state has come down by over 1.17 lakh.

