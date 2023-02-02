A bus accident took place in West Bengal’s Malda district on Monday in which two people were killed and 39 were injured. The passengers were going to attend a programme in the presence of the chief minister in Malda the next day.

The injured were brought to a hospital. And a man, who was there managing law and order, was suddenly seen treating patients while still in ‘khaki’. This was Pradeep Kumar Yadav, superintendent of police, Malda, who put on some gloves and began attending to those injured. That’s because, apart from being an IPS officer, Yadav is also a qualified doctor. And sources say he provided his expertise to people during the Covid crisis as well.

The family members of the deceased and the injured passengers got a bit cheered up seeing the SP treating the patients.

The accident occurred on national highway (NH) 34 in Pandya area of Malda. The bus was travelling from Farakka to Raiganj.

A hospital worker told News18, “We were surprised to see SP sir arrive and start giving first aid. It gave us a boost also. A lot of patients were there.”

Speaking to News18, Yadav said, “There were too many patients as 39 people were injured. Doctors were trying to attend to everyone. As I am a doctor, I tried to assist the medical team there.”

Sources say the SP helped with the triage and first aid at the hospital, to identify the serious and critical patients so their treatment and diagnostic tests could be prioritised.

The less-serious patients were assessed, reassured, and explained why others needed more immediate attention. They were told about their conditions and that they were out of danger. This relieved their and others’ stress.

A police team was at the hospital to collect details and get files prepared for all those injured, so their treatment notes can be done and diagnosis and shifting to wards carried out early.

Later, patients were visited in the ward to help them inform their relatives and food packets were given to them.

