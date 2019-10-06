Andhra Doctor, Nurse Arrested for Dumping Baby Abandoned by Unwed Mother
The baby was abandoned by the mother at a private nursing home in Machilipatnam on October 1.
Image for representation.
Machilipatnam: A private doctor and an ANM were arrested on Saturday, days after the death of a newborn girl whom they allegedly dumped near a temple after she was abandoned by her unwed mother at a nursing home in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, police said.
The baby was abandoned in a local private nursing home in Machilipatnam on October 1, they said.
The nursing home staff led by Dr Dhanwantari Srinivasacharya and ANM Baby Rani had reportedly thrown away the baby near Sri Venkateswarasamy temple on the same day.
On being alerted by the locals, police rescued the baby and admitted her to the district government hospital where doctors referred her to another facility in Vijayawada on October 2. However, she was declared dead at the Vijayawada government hospital the same day, police said.
Dr Srinivasacharya and ANM Baby Rani were found involved in dumping the baby after she was disowned by her biological parents. The doctor, who was on duty in the delivery room when the unwed mother gave birth to the baby, is absconding, police said.
The doctor and the ANM were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Machilipatnam Village Revenue Officer Sudhakar, said Chilakalapudi Circle Inspector M Venkatanarayana.
A case has been registered at Chilkalapudi police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation is underway, the Circle Inspector said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Travis Scott Denies Cheating on Kylie Jenner, Calls Such Reports 'False Stories'
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 5 Written Updates: Girls Take Revenge on Boys by Nominating Them
- Shepherd Lip-syncing 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Song Brings Cheer on Internet
- 'Queer Eye' Fans are Mourning the Demise of Bruley, the French Bulldog
- GoPro Hero 8 Black And GoPro Max Action Cameras Are All About Versatility