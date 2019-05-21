Doctor, Nurses Beaten up After Three Newborn Die in Jharkhand

A doctor and some nurses at a government hospital in Jharkhand's Giridih were beaten up by relatives of three newborn babies who died on Tuesday, police said.After the babies died at the hospital in Chaitadih village of the district, angry relatives thrashed Dr Govind Prasad and some nurses.Three women had given birth to the babies two days ago and the delivery was normal. Prasad had given an injection to all three babies on Monday night and relatives alleged that the babies' condition worsened subsequently.The doctor also referred them to a hospital in Dhanbad. The father of one took the baby to Dhanbad but the two others remained in the hospital here. All three died on Tuesday.Prasad said that the condition of the babies born was critical so he had given them injection and referred to Dhanbad for treatment.Police are probing the case.