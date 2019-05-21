English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Doctor, Nurses Beaten up After Three Newborn Die in Jharkhand
Ranchi: A doctor and some nurses at a government hospital in Jharkhand's Giridih were beaten up by relatives of three newborn babies who died on Tuesday, police said.
After the babies died at the hospital in Chaitadih village of the district, angry relatives thrashed Dr Govind Prasad and some nurses.
Three women had given birth to the babies two days ago and the delivery was normal. Prasad had given an injection to all three babies on Monday night and relatives alleged that the babies' condition worsened subsequently.
Prasad said that the condition of the babies born was critical so he had given them injection and referred to Dhanbad for treatment.
Police are probing the case.
