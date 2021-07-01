Doctor Raped At Home By Dhaba Owner’s Son In Odisha

A woman doctor was allegedly raped by the son of a dhaba owner in the Chhendipada area of Angul district in Odisha, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the 32-year-old doctor’s residence where the accused, Sukanta Behra, had gone to deliver food. Police have arrested Sukanta after the woman and her brother lodged a complaint.

According to the police complaint, the doctor is working at a health center and lives with her brother in a flat provided by her employer. On Tuesday night, the doctor’s brother had his dinner at the dhaba and also sent food home for his sister. The dhaba owner’s son was tasked with delivering food to the doctor. When Sukanta reached the apartment at 11 pm, he found the 32-year-old doctor alone at the flat. He then forcefully entered the house and raped her.

Sukanta is under police custody and has been booked under rape charges and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The doctor underwent a medical examination on Wednesday, police said.

The ghastly news comes at a time when the country is celebrating National Doctors’ Day and commemorating the medical fraternity for their achievement and sacrifices since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country. India lost thousands of doctors during the fight against Covid-19. The second wave of Covid-19 threw multiple challenges before the doctors who were on the frontline as hospitals faced shortages of medical oxygen, beds, ventilators and life-saving medicines. However, it was only because of doctors and scientists that the world was able to develop several vaccines against coronavirus in a short span.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here