GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

Doctor Rapes Woman for a Year, Used Recorded Video to Blackmail Her

The accused had recorded the act and then used the same to blackmail the victim of Kaithora village, Station House Officer (SHO) of Miranpur police station, Manoj Choudhary said.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2018, 9:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Doctor Rapes Woman for a Year, Used Recorded Video to Blackmail Her
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar: A doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for a year in Miranpur town in the district, police said here on Monday.

The accused had recorded the act and then used the same to blackmail the victim of Kaithora village, Station House Officer (SHO) of Miranpur police station, Manoj Choudhary said.

Sajid Hasan was arrested on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, Hasan had raped her a year ago when she had gone for a medical checkup at his clinic. He also filmed the act.

The accused was blackmailing the victim, 38, since then by threatening to upload the video on social media, it said.

It is the second such case in the district, last week, a doctor was arrested at Budhana town for allegedly sexually harassing an 11-year-old patient at his clinic.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You