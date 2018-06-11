English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Doctor Rapes Woman for a Year, Used Recorded Video to Blackmail Her
The accused had recorded the act and then used the same to blackmail the victim of Kaithora village, Station House Officer (SHO) of Miranpur police station, Manoj Choudhary said.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar: A doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for a year in Miranpur town in the district, police said here on Monday.
The accused had recorded the act and then used the same to blackmail the victim of Kaithora village, Station House Officer (SHO) of Miranpur police station, Manoj Choudhary said.
Sajid Hasan was arrested on Sunday.
According to a complaint lodged by the victim, Hasan had raped her a year ago when she had gone for a medical checkup at his clinic. He also filmed the act.
The accused was blackmailing the victim, 38, since then by threatening to upload the video on social media, it said.
It is the second such case in the district, last week, a doctor was arrested at Budhana town for allegedly sexually harassing an 11-year-old patient at his clinic.
