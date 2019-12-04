Doctor Shoots Dead Friend Inside Car in Delhi's Rohini Before Killing Himself: Police

New Delhi: Two doctors were found dead in a car with gunshot wounds in Delhi’s Rohini on Wednesday morning, with police saying prima facie, it seemed one of the doctors shot the other before turning the gun on himself.

The doctors identified as Om Prakash Kukreja, 62, and Sudipta Mukherji, 55, were running a nursing home called Nirvana Nursing Home. Their bodies were recovered from a white-coloured car parked in Sector 16.

A senior police official said prima facie, it seemed, that Kukreja shot Mukherji in the chest and killed him and then shot himself in the temple. Kukreja’s licensed pistol was reportedly used in the incident.

“We are trying to find out the reason. The team is also looking if any note was left behind. Further investigation is underway,” said SD Mishra, DCP Rohini.

