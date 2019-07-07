Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Doctor Shot Dead in Haryana's Karnal; Opposition Targets BJP Govt Over Lawlessness

Rajiv Gupta, who owned a hospital in Karnal, was shot when he was going towards a market in his car on Saturday and he succumbed to injures at a hospital, police said.

PTI

Updated:July 7, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Doctor Shot Dead in Haryana's Karnal; Opposition Targets BJP Govt Over Lawlessness
Image for representation
Loading...

Karnal: A 56-year-old doctor was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne persons here, the Haryana Police said Sunday.

Rajiv Gupta, who owned a hospital, was shot when he was going towards a market in his car on Saturday and he succumbed to injures at a hospital, police said.

Following the incident, opposition Congress slammed the BJP government in the state, alleging that it had failed to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Three people, who had covered their faces, stopped the motorcycle in front of the doctor's SUV and fired at him. Two of three bullets hit Gupta, police said.

Gupta was attacked when he along with his driver were going towards Chaura Bazaar, they said.

Eight police teams have been formed to investigate the matter, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said Sunday, asserting that those behind the incident will be nabbed soon.

Police have also detained several persons in connection with the case, the DGP said.

Investigations are on and we have got some important leads which are being worked out. All possible angles are being looked into. We are pursuing the leads and are hopeful of success, Yadava, who inspected the crime scene on Sunday, said.

"First we have to find out who are the criminals . Our teams are working on it and we are trying our best, he aid, adding that the motive of the crime is still not clear.

The Karnal assembly segment is represented by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and opposition parties slammed his government for the incident, claiming that the law and order has collapsed in the state.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at the BJP government in the state, accusing it of having failed in ensuring safety of people.

Criminals are ruling the roost in Karnal and law and order situation has collapsed, Surjewala tweeted.

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has also condemned the incident.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram