Doctor Tells Parents to Arrange Ventilator if They Want to Save Baby Girl’s Life, She Dies

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl succumbed to severe burn injuries in Bundelkhand medical college in MP's Sagar district on Saturday, after she was allegedly denied a ventilator by the doctor.According to a report in Times of India, when the girl's parent asked for a ventilator, a doctor, Jyoti Raut, told them to arrange one on their own "if they want to save the baby's life."A video of the entire conversation went viral on social networks on Sunday which led to the suspension of the doctor for exhibiting inappropriate behaviour and slackness in treatment.An internal inquiry has been ordered and the findings are expected to release on Tuesday, the report said.The parents were allegedly informed that the hospital is not in the possession of a ventilator to treat their daughter. However, as quoted by TOI, the dean of the medical college, GS Patel said there are 17 ventilators in the college.The child, Anshika Ahirwar, was severely burned when boiling water fell on her chest and stomach and was admitted in the hospital on Thursday. When her condition further deteriorated that night, Dr Raut allegedly asked her parents to "arrange a ventilator".