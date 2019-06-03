Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Doctor Thrashes Patient at Jaipur Hospital, Video Goes Viral

In the video, the doctor was seen climbing on to the bed of a patient at the SMS Hospital, one of the biggest in the country, and landing punches and kicks on the hapless patient.

IANS

Updated:June 3, 2019, 11:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Doctor Thrashes Patient at Jaipur Hospital, Video Goes Viral
(Representative image)
Loading...
Jaipur: A video went viral on social media on Monday in which a resident doctor at the SMS Hospital here was seen mercilessly beating a man who seemed to be a patient at the hospital.

In the video, the doctor was seen climbing on to the bed of a patient at the SMS Hospital, one of the biggest in the country, and landing punches and kicks on the hapless patient.

The viral video has also reached the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission, which took the matter seriously and directed the concerned officials to submit a report by June 25.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma has also asked for a detailed report of the case. "We have directed the officials to submit a thorough report to know what exactly transpired at the hospital," Sharma said.

The entire hospital management was left embarrassed after the two-day old video surfaced, said one of the hospital staff.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram