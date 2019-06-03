English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Doctor Thrashes Patient at Jaipur Hospital, Video Goes Viral
In the video, the doctor was seen climbing on to the bed of a patient at the SMS Hospital, one of the biggest in the country, and landing punches and kicks on the hapless patient.
(Representative image)
Jaipur: A video went viral on social media on Monday in which a resident doctor at the SMS Hospital here was seen mercilessly beating a man who seemed to be a patient at the hospital.
In the video, the doctor was seen climbing on to the bed of a patient at the SMS Hospital, one of the biggest in the country, and landing punches and kicks on the hapless patient.
The viral video has also reached the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission, which took the matter seriously and directed the concerned officials to submit a report by June 25.
State Health Minister Raghu Sharma has also asked for a detailed report of the case. "We have directed the officials to submit a thorough report to know what exactly transpired at the hospital," Sharma said.
The entire hospital management was left embarrassed after the two-day old video surfaced, said one of the hospital staff.
