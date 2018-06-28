'Doctor Was Not in Jayalalithaa's Room for an Hour': Driver Contradicts Sasikala's Claims

The mystery behind late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death is getting murkier with another discrepancy in narrative coming to the fore. After her aide VK Sasikala and doctor Sivakumar, the leader’s long-time driver has made new revelations, adding to the obscurities of the case.According to the details accessed by CNN-News18, Kannan, Jayalalithaa’s driver since 1991, has said that when he entered the leader’s room, she was in an arm chair and was unconscious.However, both Sasikala and Sivakumar had claimed that ‘Amma’ was sitting on the bed when she fainted and the driver along with the personal security officer tried to shift her from the bed to the chair, but were unable to do so.“When I entered Amma's (Jayalalithaa) room, I saw her in an arm chair and she was unconscious. I also saw a few files open and an uncapped pen in Amma's room. Chinamma (Sasikala) asked me to lift the chair as she wanted Amma to be taken to a hospital. After PSO Veeraperumal came, we both tried to carry the chair. After taking two steps, Amma was slipping from the chair and we immediately stopped there and thought a stretcher could be a good idea,” the driver said.Another discrepancy which the enquiry committee has been found is regarding the doctor’s presence in Jayalalithaa’s room. Kannan claims that Sivakumar was not in the room for nearly an hour. However, his exit was neither mentioned by Sasikala nor the doctor himself.“I saw Sivakumar at 8:30pm at Poes Garden but he left after some time. I don't know when he came back. But when I went to Amma's room, I saw Sivakumar there. He must have come back around 9:30pm,” he said in his statement.Kannan also claimed that he was asked by PSO Veeraperumal to keep a car on standby around 10pm on September 22, 2016 but was later instructed by domestic help Lakshmi to get a bigger car.Both instructions do not find a mention in Sasikala’s and Sivakumar’s statements. Sasikala and Sivakumar in their statements said they had called for an ambulance around 9:30pm.In fact, Sasikala did not even mention the maids’ presence at Veda Nilayam in her affidavit. But Sivakumar had recorded that there were two maids not known to him but identifiable.The driver also said that CCTV cameras are there at Poes Garden but he does not know if the footage of the September 22 event was recorded.The Arumugasamy commission has been granted a four-month extension to probe the death of late Tamil Nadu chief minister.Jayalalithaa's doctor was summoned on June 25 but he did not depose before the panel. It must be noted that the doctor is a relative of Sasikala.