English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Doctor' Who Lifted Vehicles of People After Befriending Them Arrested in Greater Noida
Accused Kapil Verma has been involved in at least three such cases where he has tricked people into lending their cars to him for some time and within days, the vehicles went missing.
Image for representation only.
Noida (UP): A man claiming to be a homoeopathic doctor was among two people arrested in Greater Noida on Wednesday on charges of lifting vehicles of people after befriending them, according to police.
Accused Kapil Verma has been involved in at least three such cases where he has tricked people into lending their cars to him for some time and within days, the vehicles went missing, a senior police officer said.
"He would get in touch with people and befriend them. Eventually he would ask for their vehicle for a day or for some time on some or the other pretext. He would then get a duplicate key made for the car and also get a GPS tracker installed in it," Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Vineet Jaiswal told reporters.
"Verma's accomplice Rahul Sharma provided him with the duplicate keys and tracked the car using the GPS and would lift it at any opportune time after Verma returned the vehicle to its owners," he said.
Jaiswal said at least three such cases of have come to light and the matter is being investigated further.
"He claims to be a doctor, a visiting doctor at a private hospital in Greater Noida, but we are verifying his claims. His degree and work profile, whether they are true," the SP said.
Verma is a native of Baghpat district, while Sharma hails from Ghaziabad and both were arrested around 12.05 am on Wednesday in Greater Noida, he said.
Two of the stolen cars, a Maruti Swift and a Maruti Brezza, were seized from them along with a fake number plate on one of them, the police said.
A case has been registered against the two at Kasna Police station under Indian Penal Code sections 379 (theft), 420 (fraud), 482 (using false property mark), and related offences, the police said.
Accused Kapil Verma has been involved in at least three such cases where he has tricked people into lending their cars to him for some time and within days, the vehicles went missing, a senior police officer said.
"He would get in touch with people and befriend them. Eventually he would ask for their vehicle for a day or for some time on some or the other pretext. He would then get a duplicate key made for the car and also get a GPS tracker installed in it," Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Vineet Jaiswal told reporters.
"Verma's accomplice Rahul Sharma provided him with the duplicate keys and tracked the car using the GPS and would lift it at any opportune time after Verma returned the vehicle to its owners," he said.
Jaiswal said at least three such cases of have come to light and the matter is being investigated further.
"He claims to be a doctor, a visiting doctor at a private hospital in Greater Noida, but we are verifying his claims. His degree and work profile, whether they are true," the SP said.
Verma is a native of Baghpat district, while Sharma hails from Ghaziabad and both were arrested around 12.05 am on Wednesday in Greater Noida, he said.
Two of the stolen cars, a Maruti Swift and a Maruti Brezza, were seized from them along with a fake number plate on one of them, the police said.
A case has been registered against the two at Kasna Police station under Indian Penal Code sections 379 (theft), 420 (fraud), 482 (using false property mark), and related offences, the police said.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results