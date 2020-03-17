Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Doctor Who Treated First Coronavirus Fatality Tests Positive in Karnataka, Shifted to Isolation Ward

The 63-year-old doctor has been placed under quarantine at his home along with his family members and is being shifted to an isolation ward in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 1:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Doctor Who Treated First Coronavirus Fatality Tests Positive in Karnataka, Shifted to Isolation Ward
Image for representation. (Photo courtesy: PTI)

Kalaburagi/Bengaluru: A doctor who had treated a coronovirus-infected man who died in Kalaburagi last week has now tested positive for the virus, officials said here on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old doctor has been placed under quarantine at his home along with his family members and is being shifted to an isolation ward, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B said.

A 20-year-old woman who travelled from the UK has also tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases in Karnataka to 10.

"We have got 2 more COVID2019 cases in Karnataka taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10", Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu tweeted.

These ten cases include that of the 76-year-old Kalaburagi man who died "due to co-morbidity and has also tested positive for COVID-19" last week.

Earlier on Monday, a 32-year-old man who returned from the US via London earlier this month tested positive for Coronavirus, making it the eighth case in Karnataka.

He was on home quarantine and has now been admitted in isolation facility.

"He has returned from US via London on 8th March 2020. (Same flight as Patient number-4 who was tested positive), officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram