Doctor Working in Covid-19 Facility in Bengaluru Hospital 'Molests' Patient, Case Filed

A doctor working at the Trauma Care Centra, which is a designated Covid-19 facility in Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital, allegedly sexually harassed a coronavirus positive patient on July 25.

According to a report in The Time of India, after a complaint was lodged by the hospital on Thursday, VV Puram police have registered a sexual harassment case against the unidentified medico. The report, citing sources, said that the doctor was touching her inappropriately on the night of the incident.

The incident surfaced after the woman told about her experience to the Trauma Care Centre's nodal officer. The nodal officer then informed the hospital's administration.

As per the police, the hospital authorities have not given adequate information about the alleged incident or the accused.

An officer told the publication that the hospital had informed the police that an internal probe is underway and the details would be given to them in a few days.

Medical superintendent of Victoria Hospital Dr Ramesh Krishna K, told ToI that they have constituted a committee to probe the allegation and added that the committee would present its report in a couple of days.