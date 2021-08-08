Doctors Ask Kerala CM to Provide Them Tight Security at Hospitals After Recent Assault Case

Days after a doctor and a security guard were attacked at the Fort Taluk Hospital here, the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) on Sunday asked the Chief Minister of the State Pinarayi Vijayan to increase security at hospitals and prevent a repeat of such incidents. The KGMOA submitted to the Chief Minister a list of suggestions in that regard.

The association said the facilities at hospitals are inadequate to prevent attacks resulting in affecting the smooth delivery of essential medical care to the people. “Repeated incidents of hospital coming under attack in the recent past have demoralised doctors who have been tirelessly working to control the Covid-19 pandemic. We are sure that you understand the gravity of the situation and will see to it that such untoward incidents are not repeated," the association said in a letter to the Chief Minister.

As part of the suggestions, KGMOA asked theState government to recognise all healthcare institutions under the Kerala State Health Services as special security zones under section 83 of the Kerala Police Act 2011. “Police aid posts should be established in all hospitals having casualty service.Infrastructure of healthcare institutions should be improved to enhance security. Security cameras should be installed and adequate security personnel in the institutions. The post of security staff must be created in major hospitals," the letter said.

The doctors demanded that all cases of attack be dealt with under the Hospital Protection Act, 2012, and sought prompt action against the culprits. Also, the KGMOA sought steps to reduce heavy rush and long queues in healthcare institutions.

“The patient load in most healthcare institutions is unmanageable due to improper staff patterns. Doctors and paramedical staff are inadequate for the increased patient load. Necessary steps should be taken to assess the patient load of individual institutions and increase the number of posts accordingly," the KGMOA said. On Friday, police said they arrested two persons for allegedly attacking the duty doctor and the security guard at the Fort Taluk Hospital.

The accused were at the hospital on Thursday to get treated for the wounds caused in a drunken brawl. They refused to wait for their turn and started abusing the doctor and attacking her, the police said.

