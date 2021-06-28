Doctors at SSKM Hospital Give Fresh Lease of Life to Two-Yr-Old Boy By Removing Iron Nail From His Trachea

A two-year-old boy got a new lease of life at SSKM hospital in Kolkata after doctors removed a nail from his trachea that he had swallowed while playing. The operation on Sunday lasted two hours.

The baby was first taken to Raiganj Medical College hospital after blood started coming from his mouth. The child from Hatgachhi area of ​​North Dinajpur was later shifted to Malda Medical College and then he was referred to SSKM in Kolkata.

According to hospital sources, a 2.5-inches long nail was stuck in the right wall of Mustakim Ali’s trachea. He is recovering well after surgery on Sunday. The baby is in the pediatric ICU at the moment.

According to Mustakim’s family, the child started vomiting and showed the symptoms of shortness of breath after swallowing the nail on Saturday. The child was shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital in the evening. But Malda Medical College and Hospital did not have adequate infrastructure. Finally, the patient was referred to the SSKM Hospital.

According to SSKM authorities, Mustakim’s surgery was started at 7 am on Sunday using rigid bronchoscopy method. A four-member medical team under the supervision of Dr Arunava Sengupta, Head of the Department of Otolaryngology, did the operation. There were three anesthetists, including Sandeepta Mitra, Mridul Juneja, Kamran Ahmed and Spandita Ghosh. Doctors said the nail was stuck in Mustakim’s windpipe, causing him to vomit and difficulty in breathing. If he had not undergone the surgery, major problem would have been found in his trachea. The patient has been kept at the pediatric intensive care unit. According to the hospital sources, the patient’s health condition is stated to be stable.

