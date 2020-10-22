Doctors Consulting Experts On Soumitra's Neurological Condition

Kolkata, Oct 21: Doctors treating legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who was admitted to a city hospital with coronavirus about a fortnight ago and has since tested negative, are consulting experts for his neurological condition and he might require a prolonged period to recover completely, a spokesman of the medical faicility said. Though the octogenarian thespian’s oxygen saturation is adequate, doctors are concerned about his involuntary movement, agitation and restlessness, he said.

“Mr Chatterjee is as good as he has been in the last two days. His consciousness is a little down compared to what it was last week,” said Arindam Kar, who heads the team of doctors treating the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee. “We tried to find out the reasons behind his encephalopathy (a disease affecting the brain functions) but there are no other reasons other than the direct infliction of COVID,” said Arindam Kar, who heads the team of doctors treating the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee.

“We have ruled out the infection of any metastasis (the spread of cancer cells to new areas of the body), any structural deformities. We are dealing with extended COVID-19 encephalopathy,” he said. Chatterjee’s organs are functioning well and he was not being given oxygen any more, the doctor said.

“There is no other support to maintain his vital statistics. Not so good news are involuntary movement, agitation and restlessness. We have completed high dose of steroid,” he said. “We will have to wait till his recovery. We have asked support from many neurology critical care experts. We have got information from all over the country as well as from some other countries of extended periods of COVID-19 encephalopathy – cases in which it lasted for more than a month to 90 days.

“We have consulted the family members and his daughter that we are in for a prolonged support for him and we have to keep him out of any problem and prevent any complications and hopefully he will recover,” Kar said. The critically acclaimed actor, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to the hospital here on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He had tested negative for COVID-19 on October 14 and his condition had been improving. But a sudden deterioration was noticed on Tuesday.

