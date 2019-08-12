Doctors, Nurses Assaulted After Death of Patient at Govt Hospital in Kolkata

Kolkata: Doctors and nurses of state-run SSKM Hospital were allegedly assaulted on Monday by a family member of a patient following his death, police said.

The patient's brother has been arrested for the attack on doctors and a few nurses of the hospital, where he was admitted and died this morning, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The man, who had stayed the night at the hospital as the patient's attendant, accused the medical personnel of delay in treatment and negligence, police said.

"He first started abusing the medical staff, alleging delayed response. When they resisted, he assaulted some of them," the police officer said.

Police personnel immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control, he said.

"The man, who was arrested on a complaint from an on- duty doctor, has been booked under various sections of the IPC... We are trying to obtain the CCTV footages," the officer said.

A police picket has been set up following the incident. In June, junior doctors at state-run hospitals in the state ceased work for days, protesting against the assault on two of their colleagues by family members of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had to intervene into the matter, and the strike was eventually withdrawn following her assurance.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.