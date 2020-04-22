Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Doctors, Policemen Attacked While Trying to Quarantine Coronavirus Suspect in Madhya Pradesh Village

The cops managed to nab one of the attackers and heavy police force was rushed to the village.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2020, 5:38 PM IST
madhya pradesh
(News18 Image)

Sheopur: Even after the Centre announced stringent punishment for those who attacked health workers on corona duty, locals in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Wednesday assaulted a team of policemen and physicians who had reached Gaswani village for taking a coronavirus suspect into quarantine.

The man reportedly hid inside his home after returning to his village in Sheopur and did not inform the authorities about his recent travel history. After some locals got the whiff and reported the matter to the cops, a team of police personnel from the village police station along with physicians reached the village to take the man into quarantine.

However, instead of co-operating with the visiting team, the locals instead assaulted them with stones and sticks injuring an Assistant Sub Inspector.

The cops managed to nab one of the attackers and heavy police force was rushed to the village.

Additionally, the Centre on Wednesday brought an ordinance provisioning jail term and fine for those that attacked health staffers after a recent incident of two women doctors being attacked in Indore came into the limelight.

In its ordinance, the government provided for a jail term of up to 5 years and fine of up to Rs 2 lakh for those found guilty of attacking health workers. In grave assaults, the jail term could also last up to 7 years.

Madhya Pradesh has witnessed an increase in the number of attacks on physicians, doctors and nurses ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

(More details awaited)

