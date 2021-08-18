Doctors Raise Alarm as People Flout Covid-19 Norms in West Bengal’s Howrah

Amid apprehensions of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of people in West Bengal’s Howrah district have stopped following the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour despite government directives. The residents of the district are not wearing masks and flouting social distancing norms in public places.

Despite the regular surveillance by district administration and hefty penalties, denizens of Howrah districts are not adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Even shopkeepers of Manglahaat and other localities of the district are not wearing masks.

A person visiting Kalibabur Bazar said, “I have received both my Coronavirus vaccines, so I am immune to the Covid-19 vaccine. I don’t need to wear a mask.”

The doctors and health service officials of West Bengal are worried that Coronavirus cases can again surge in the district and even in the state if people stop following the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

According to health experts and scientists both doses of Coronavirus vaccine do not guarantee safeguard from the infection. “If a person has received both the doses of Coronavirus vaccine, he or she may still get infected with Covid-19 but their chances of falling severely ill compared to non-vaccinated people is low,” said a doctor.

Health experts suggested that a person can only remain safe from Coronavirus by following the Covid-19 guidelines strictly.

“Vaccine is just a weapon we have to fight against Covid-19. The vaccine alone will not bring down the pandemic. We need to break the Coronavirus transmission chain. The virus spreads from one human to another. So even after vaccination following of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is a must,” added the health expert.

Experts say, many people are hanging their masks on their face and not wearing it properly. The mask should always cover the nose and mouth properly, suggest the doctors.

According to health ministry data 18,000 people lost their lives after being infected with Coronavirus in West Bengal.

