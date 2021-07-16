Doctors Rejoin Eight-Year-Old’s Severed Hand At PGIMER Chandigarh

In an incident that is nothing short of a medical miracle, doctors re-joined the severed hand of an eight-year-old girl in Chandigarh. The girl’s hand, which was completely severed from her body after coming into a grass cutting machine, has been re-joined after surgery.

The doctors from the plastic surgery department of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh reattached the hand of the girl, who belonged to Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, after an eleven hour long surgery.

Dr RK Sharma, the Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery of PGIMER, told the press that such complex surgeries are being successful because the hospital keeps experimenting with new technology and innovations in the field of plastic surgery every day.

The eight-year-old girl came from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh to the Advance Trauma Center on June 25. Post the surgery the treatment continued for 10 days after which the girl got a new life. During surgery, the girl received stitches in 20 places of her hand. The nerves and bones were reconnected with those in the wrist. The skin was reconstructed through grafting.

According to Dr S Tripathi, if a torn limb gets immediate treatment within seven to eight hours of an accident, then it can be reunited with the body.

