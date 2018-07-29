Doctors Remove 35-kg Ovarian Tumour from 60-year-Old Woman in West Bengal

A team of doctors in Kalyani College of Medicine and JNM Hospital today removed ovarian tumours weighing around 35.45 kg from a 60-year-old woman, the hospital said.Assistant Professor, Gynaecological Surgeon Mriganka Mouli Saha of Kalyani JNM Hospital, who led the surgery team, said, "No such big ovarian tumour was operated successfully in our country in the recent past."Arati Adhikary (60), the patient, is a resident of Kanchrapara Rajani Babu Road in North 24 Parganas. The locals brought Arati, known to be a vagabond, to the hospital 10 days back.Surgery team member Soumyabrata Mitra said that her tumour was detected through ultrasound.