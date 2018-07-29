English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Doctors Remove 35-kg Ovarian Tumour from 60-year-Old Woman in West Bengal
The locals brought Arati Adhikary (60) who is known to be a vagabond, to the hospital 10 days back. The doctor who led the surgery team said that no such big ovarian tumour was operated successfully in our country in the recent past.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Kalyani, West Bengal: A team of doctors in Kalyani College of Medicine and JNM Hospital today removed ovarian tumours weighing around 35.45 kg from a 60-year-old woman, the hospital said.
Assistant Professor, Gynaecological Surgeon Mriganka Mouli Saha of Kalyani JNM Hospital, who led the surgery team, said, "No such big ovarian tumour was operated successfully in our country in the recent past."
Arati Adhikary (60), the patient, is a resident of Kanchrapara Rajani Babu Road in North 24 Parganas. The locals brought Arati, known to be a vagabond, to the hospital 10 days back.
Surgery team member Soumyabrata Mitra said that her tumour was detected through ultrasound.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
