Doctors Remove One And A Half Kg Hair From Girl’s Stomach

In a bizarre news from Panchkula in Haryana, doctors took out one-and-a-half kilos of hair from the stomach of a five-year-old girl. Gurleen had been complaining of severe stomach ache for quite some time. Finally, on Sunday, her mother took her to the Panchkula hospital, situated in Sector 6. Upon conducting a few tests, doctors found that there was a huge mass of hair accumulated in her stomach.

The operation was headed by Dr. Vivek Bhadu, the senior surgeon of Panchkula hospital. After the successful completion of the operation, Gurleen has been kept under observation, although her condition is reportedly stable. The entire team of doctors has been receiving accolades for this remarkable operation.

Speaking to the press, Dr. Bhadu said that Gurleen and her mother were residents of Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh. She has only her mother to look after her since she lost her father long ago. Her mother Gurpreet said that her daughter had been eating hair ever since she was two-and-a-half years old.

“I saw hair in her hands many times, but never imagined that she would eat it. She has been complaining of stomach ache for the last 10-15 days. When I put my hand on her stomach, I sensed a hard mass of something. After that, we brought her to the hospital,” Gurpreet added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here