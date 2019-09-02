Doctors Stay Away From Work in Jorhat to Protest Against Killing of Colleague
Officials, however, say that services in the emergency and the Outpatient Department (OPD) were out of the purview of the agitation.
Representative Image.
Jorhat/Guwahati: Healthcare services in Jorhat district of Assam were affected on Monday as doctors in government and private hospitals stayed away from their work to protest against the killing of an elderly doctor by a mob on Saturday, officials said.
However, services in the emergency and the Outpatient Department (OPD) were out of the purview of the agitation, the officials said.
Monday's agitation in Jorhat will be followed by a state-wide stir on Tuesday when doctors will withdraw their services from 6 am but the emergency will remain open, President of the Assam State Branch of the Indian Medical Association, Dr Satyajit Borah said.
Doctors in Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH), Civil Hospital, family referral units, primary health centres abstained from work.
The medicos also stayed away from duties in private hospitals and did not attend consultation chambers, the officials said.
In Jorhat town, doctors, pharmacists and para-medical persons held a dharna in front of the deputy commissioner's office demanding justice for 73-year-old Dr Deben Dutta who was assaulted by a mob on Saturday following the death of a patient in a tea estate hospital. Dutta later died at the JMCH.
The agitating doctors also submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioners across the state demanding a law to ensure security of the doctors.
Meanwhile, a total of 26 people were taken into custody from the Teok Tea Estate where Dutta was attacked, police sources said.
Inspector-General of Police (Law & Order) Deepak Kedia has visited the tea estate to take stock of the situation. Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the assault of Dutta, who was working in the hospital after his retirement without remuneration.
