Doctors Strike LIVE: Medical Services Hit in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad as Kolkata Protests Fan Out

Doctors Strike LIVE Updates: Doctors in major metro cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, are on protest in solidarity with counterparts in Kolkata where a standoff is underway between the Mamata Banerjee government and junior doctors.
Defying a four-hour ultimatum by Mamata Banerjee, junior doctors in West Bengal had yesterday refused to end their stir till they are provided adequate security in government hospitals. The CM has alleged that opposition BJP and CPI(M) are instigating the protesters as part of a "conspiracy" and giving communal colour to the issue.
Jun 14, 2019 10:32 am (IST)
The patients suffer due to lack of services as the doctors go on a nationwide strike today.
Delhi: Patients face difficulties as Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS is on strike today over violence against doctors in West Bengal. Relative of a patient says, "My mother's dialysis was scheduled for today, we were told to go & get it done from somewhere else,"
Lack of Protection to Doctors | For those saying "Ono Rugider ki dosh?" (what is the fault of the other patients) Shabba suggested they should question the government as in why the police officers posted in government hospitals do little to nothing to protect doctors. "Please question them that when 2 truckload of goons showed up why wasn't back up sent immediately?" Hakim asked
Jun 14, 2019 10:17 am (IST)
'Deeply Ashamed' | "As a TMC supporter I am deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of our leader," Shabba Hakim said on the social networking site close to Wednesday-Thursday midnight.
Jun 14, 2019 10:14 am (IST)
Questioning inaction in the matter, Hakim, in a facebook post, appealed to the people to ask why "goons were still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors".
Jun 14, 2019 10:12 am (IST)
Kolkata Mayor's Daughter Slams CM | Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's daughter, Shabba Hakim, who is a doctor, criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's handling of the ongoing doctors' strike and said the medicos have the right to "peaceful protest" and "safety at work".
Jun 14, 2019 10:06 am (IST)
Doctors Defy Mamata's Ultimatum | The striking doctors defied a deadline set by Banerjee, who has alleged that opposition BJP and CPI(M) were instigating the protesters as part of a "conspiracy" and giving communal colour to the issue.
Jun 14, 2019 10:00 am (IST)
CM Orders Doctors to End Strike | The chief minister further directed the police to clear the premises and only allow patients to stay. She then issued a four-hour ultimatum to junior doctors to withdraw their strike or vacate their hostel quarters.
Jun 14, 2019 9:59 am (IST)
Mamata Banerjee had yesterday visited the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata around noon amid slogans of "we want justice" by the doctors. "I condemn the agitation. The junior doctors' strike is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and BJP," said Banerjee, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio in the state government.
Jun 14, 2019 9:54 am (IST)
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to the doctors yesterday and asked them to resume services. "Please take care of all patients, poor people are coming from all districts. I'll be obliged & honored if you all please take full care of hospitals. they must run smoothly and peacefully," the letter read.
West Bengal CM writes to Senior Doctors/Professors of Medical Colleges & Hospitals, states, "Please take care of all patients, poor people are coming from all districts. I'll be obliged & honored if you all please take full care of hospitals. they must run smoothly & peacefully,"
The IMA direction said, "All the State Branches should organise Dharna before all District Collectors' offices between 10 am- 12 noon. A Memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister should be handed over to the District Collector in every District."
Jun 14, 2019 9:47 am (IST)
IMA Calls for Nationwide Protest | The India Medical Association has declared "All India Protest Day" on Friday against the incident and expressed solidarity with the striking doctors. "IMA condemns the violence perpetrated on a young doctor. Entire medical fraternity expresses our solidarity with the Residents who are on strike," the association said on its official website.
Jun 14, 2019 9:45 am (IST)
Several resident doctors also held a protest at Jantar Mantar against the brutal attack. Condemning the violence in Bengal, the AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) has also urged all the RDAs across the country to join the token strike.
Jun 14, 2019 9:39 am (IST)
Medical Services Affected | Services have been affected over the past three days in emergency wards, outpatient facilities and pathological units of many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a large number of private medical facilities in the state due to the strike by the doctors.
Jun 14, 2019 9:38 am (IST)
The doctors are protesting after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata by a mob following the death of a patient.
Jun 14, 2019 9:33 am (IST)
In Solidarity | On Thursday, resident doctors at the AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital here worked with bandages on their heads in a symbolic protest on Thursday and called for suspension of all non-emergency services, including OPD, on June 14 to protest against the violence in Kolkata.
Jun 14, 2019 9:33 am (IST)
There will be a complete shutdown of all out patient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits, except emergency services in the hospitals, several medical bodies of the city have said.
Jun 14, 2019 9:29 am (IST)
Pan-India Strike | Healthcare services at private and government hospitals in the national capital are likely to be affected on Friday with scores of doctors deciding to boycott work for a day to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in Kolkata.
Jun 14, 2019 9:28 am (IST)
Junior doctors hold placards during a demonstration after an intern doctor was attacked and seriously injured over the death of a 75-year-old patient, at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Healthcare services at private and government hospitals in the national capital are likely to be affected on Friday with scores of doctors deciding to boycott work for a day.
Several resident doctors at the AIIMS, Delhi worked with bandages on their heads as a symbolic protest.