Doctors' Strike LIVE: Docs on Way Back to NRS Hospital After Meeting Mamata Banerjee, to Announce Decision on Calling Off Strike Soon

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, meanwhile, said the Centre has asked states to frame laws for the protection of doctors as a nationwide strike called by the fraternity in solidarity with their West Bengal colleagues crippled health services.
CM Mamata's meeting with the doctors end.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting with representatives of doctors at Nabanna ends.— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Mamata Accepts Setting Grievance Redressal Units in WB Hospitals | The Chief Minister has promised amendments in the clinical establishment act. The amendments are likely to be tabled in the coming session of the assembly. The demand proposed by the junior doctors of setting grievance redressal units in all of West Bengal hospitals have also been accepted.
Medical services are hit across Uttarakhand today, as doctors throughout the state struck work in solidarity with the striking doctors in West Bengal. OPDs remained closed at both private and government hospitals throughout the state in response to the strike call by the Indian Medical Association, IMA state president DD Choudhury said. Emergency services, however, were kept out of the ambit of the strike which will go on till 6 am Tuesday, he said. OPDs remained closed at all hospitals in the state including Doon Medical College and Hospital, Coronation Hospital, AIIMS, Rishikesh and Rishikesh Government Hospital.
CM Mamata Banerjee says that she had taken adequate measures in the incident. 5 people have been arrested so far. The chief minster added that if an on-duty doctors succumbs from an attack, it is humane duty of the government to provide job to the next of the kin. Night vigilance in the hospital is expected to increase.
Mamata Govt to Enhance Security, Deploy Nodal Officers at Hospitals | Rajiv Sinha, the health secretary of the state said that the government is deploying additional 125 police personnel inside NRS hospital to enhance security. The Chief Minister on the other hand has instructed Anuj Sharma, the Commissioner of Police to deploy a nodal officer at every hospital.
CM Mamata in the meeting said that she has suggested that there shouldn’t be more than two relatives inside the emergency. She has also urged to frame a package to set up reinforced gates at emergency departments. There would be dedicated Public Relations personnel at district level hospitals to interact with patient relatives instead of the doctors. She assured that there wouldn’t be any false cases against the doctors.
The doctors attending the meeting said that they have full faith in the state administration and it will protect doctors. The doctors added that they are working under tremendous fear and apprehension, therefore they had to call the agitation.
Hoping that the attackers would get strict punishment, they also appealed the chief minister to visit the injured doctors.
Yielding to the demands of the striking doctors, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had agreed to allow live telecasting of the meeting. However, no cameras are allowed for the meeting between the representatives of the protesting doctors and Chief Minister. Only one local channel is allowed for covering the meeting.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Nabanna for the meeting with representatives of the protesting doctors.
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee arrives for meeting with representatives of doctors at Nabanna. pic.twitter.com/ebcD15p026— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Representatives of the agitating doctors in Kolkata will meet CM Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna shortly.
West Bengal: State Health Department bus carrying representatives of doctors scheduled to meet CM Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna, today. pic.twitter.com/vNosuVOfKa— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune protest at KEM Hospital over violence against doctors.
Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune protests at KEM Hospital over violence against doctors. pic.twitter.com/9QIPkn0vTm— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Some hospitals made arrangements to not let patients suffer due to the strike, said an official at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. "No patient has been turned back at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Though junior doctors are on strike, all the senior doctors are on duty and taking care of patients," the hospital's superintendent M M Prabhakar said.
WB Govt Refuses to Allow Live Telecast of Meeting | The standoff between the junior doctors, who are on strike for the last seven days, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continues as the state government turned down their request that media should be allowed to do live telecast of their meeting. Director of Medical Education Dr Pradip Mitra said that live telecast of media will not be entertained.
In West Bengal, doctors protesting against an attack on a junior colleague by the kin of a patient who passed away agreed to meet Mamata Banerjee after the chief minister gave her nod to live coverage of the meeting.
Earlier in the day, doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, who had denied participation in the strike, announced a withdrawal of elective services from noon to 6am on Tuesday following an assault on a junior resident doctor early Monday morning. The medico at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre was allegedly assaulted for "giving preferential care to a critical patient," the Resident Doctors Association said.
The apex medical body, Indian Medical Association, has demanded a comprehensive central law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff, and in hospitals. Security measures and the determinants leading to violence should also be addressed, it said in a statement.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had given the June 17 strike call with the withdrawal of non-essential health services across the country. IMA members will also stage a dharna at its headquarters in New Delhi.
Doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, RML Hospital as well as Delhi government facilities such as GTB Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will not function on Monday.
The apex medical body, IMA, said all outpatient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday. Emergency and casualty services will continue to function, it said.
The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), on the other hand, have extended their support to IMA's strike call. "Emergent Executive Committee Meeting convened today decided to support the call given by IMA for withdrawal of non-essential services on 17th June (Monday) for 24 hours (6am to 6am) to protest against violence against doctors and hospitals. All clinics, nursing homes, diagnostic centres and hospitals are requested to shut down routine services," a statement by DMA said.
While doctors in Goa have decided to participate in the strike between 6am and 6pm, doctors in the centrally-sponsored JIPMER in Puducherry had on Saturday the OPD and in the laboratory and elective surgeries scheduled for Monday have been suspended.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Shivanand S Patil has appealed to the doctors in the state to keep their protest "symbolic". In a letter to Karnataka chapter of IMA, which was released to the media, Patil condemned the attack on doctors in West Bengal recently and made a fervent appeal to those in the private and government hospitals in the state not to put ordinary citizens in trouble.
Junior doctors in West Bengal are on strike since June 11 after two of their colleagues were reportedly attacked and seriously injured by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. In a show of solidarity, medical practitioners across the country chose not to work, leaving patients in the lurch.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday asked states to consider enacting specific legislation for protecting doctors and medical professionals from any form of violence.
