Doctors' Strike LIVE: Bengal Doctors Boycott Meeting With Mamata After She Refuses Media Presence

Event Highlights
Doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, who had earlier denied participation in the strike, announced a withdrawal of elective services from noon to 6am on Tuesday following an assault on a junior resident doctor early Monday morning, a statement issued by the Resident Doctor’s Association, AIIMS, said. The medico at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre was allegedly assaulted for "giving preferential care to a critical patient," the RDA has said.
Empty Hospitals | Doctors at Jaipuria Hospital in Jaipur joined the nationwide strike call by Indian Medical Association (IMA) in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal
Rajasthan: Doctors on strike at Jaipuria Hospital in Jaipur; Indian Medical Association (IMA) today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/eE1LS1nQQA— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
The IMA statement further said, "To ensure that the cases are registered, culprits are arrested and conviction is necessitated, appropriate mandatory provisions as provided in the POCSO act have to be instituted. Hospitals should be declared as safe zones and provision of appropriate security should be the responsibility of the state."
Joining IMA's call for an all-India strike, doctors at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara hold protest outside Out Patient Department.
Gujarat: Indian Medical Association today has called for a nationwide strike of doctors in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal; Doctors at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara hold protest outside Out Patient Department pic.twitter.com/Ya6NS3CE3x— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
All Tripura Government Doctors’ Association (ATGDA) and IMA Tripura have declared the withdrawal of all OPD services for 24-hrs today joining the call for nationwide protest.
Dr. S Debbarma,General Secy,IMA Tripura Unit:All Tripura Government Doctors’ Association & IMA Tripura to stop providing all OPD services for 24-hrs,today,as mark of protest against recent violence against doctors in West Bengal; except OPD services all services will be rendered pic.twitter.com/4nRi6Y2klB— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2019
AIIMS to Participate in Strike After Assault on Doctor | In the latest turn of events, doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will also participate in the strike. The institute decided to respond to the call after a doctor at Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre was assaulted in the wee hours of Monday. The institute had earlier withdrawn the strike call so that medical services don't get disrupted.
Today's strike comes even as the protesting junior doctors in West Bengal sought an "immediate end to this impasse" and agreed for talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The doctors, however, demanded that the venue of the talks should be enough to accommodate representatives from all medical college hospitals and the media.
Junior doctors during a protest at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Friday. (PTI)
The apex medical body, Indian Medical Association, has demanded a comprehensive central law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff, and in hospitals. Security measures and the determinants leading to violence should also be addressed, it said in a statement.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had given the June 17 strike call with the withdrawal of non-essential health services across the country. IMA members will also stage a dharna at its headquarters in New Delhi.
Doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, RML Hospital as well as Delhi government facilities such as GTB Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will not function on Monday.
The apex medical body, IMA, said all outpatient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday. Emergency and casualty services will continue to function, it said.
The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), on the other hand, have extended their support to IMA's strike call. "Emergent Executive Committee Meeting convened today decided to support the call given by IMA for withdrawal of non-essential services on 17th June (Monday) for 24 hours (6am to 6am) to protest against violence against doctors and hospitals. All clinics, nursing homes, diagnostic centres and hospitals are requested to shut down routine services," a statement by DMA said.
While doctors in Goa have decided to participate in the strike between 6am and 6pm, doctors in the centrally-sponsored JIPMER in Puducherry had on Saturday the OPD and in the laboratory and elective surgeries scheduled for Monday have been suspended.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Shivanand S Patil has appealed to the doctors in the state to keep their protest "symbolic". In a letter to Karnataka chapter of IMA, which was released to the media, Patil condemned the attack on doctors in West Bengal recently and made a fervent appeal to those in the private and government hospitals in the state not to put ordinary citizens in trouble.
Junior doctors in West Bengal are on strike since June 11 after two of their colleagues were reportedly attacked and seriously injured by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. In a show of solidarity, medical practitioners across the country chose not to work, leaving patients in the lurch.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday asked states to consider enacting specific legislation for protecting doctors and medical professionals from any form of violence.
