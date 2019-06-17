LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Doctors' Strike LIVE: Bengal Doctors Boycott Meeting With Mamata After She Refuses Media Presence

News18.com | June 17, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
Event Highlights

Doctors' Strike LIVE: Healthcare services at several government and private hospitals in the country are likely to be affected today after doctors decided to boycott work in solidarity with their West Bengal colleagues who are striking against an attack on a junior doctor.

Doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, who had earlier denied participation in the strike, announced a withdrawal of elective services from noon to 6am on Tuesday following an assault on a junior resident doctor early Monday morning, a statement issued by the Resident Doctor’s Association, AIIMS, said. The medico at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre was allegedly assaulted for "giving preferential care to a critical patient," the RDA has said.
Jun 17, 2019 9:54 am (IST)

Junior Doctors Refuse to Meet Mamata | The agitating junior resident doctors in West Bengal have refused to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as their demand for media presence during the meeting, which was to take place later today, was denied.

Jun 17, 2019 9:50 am (IST)

The Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences holds protest march against attacks on doctors.

Jun 17, 2019 9:40 am (IST)

Goa Doctors in Solidarity | Non-essential medical services in Goa will be shut between 6am and 6pm today as part of a nationwide shutdown call give by the Indian Medical Association. The doctors will have a protest march starting at 10 am from Azad Maidan till old GMC complex, a doctor said. 

Jun 17, 2019 9:38 am (IST)

Empty Hospitals | Doctors at Jaipuria Hospital in Jaipur joined the nationwide strike call by Indian Medical Association (IMA) in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal

Jun 17, 2019 9:35 am (IST)

K V Raman further said that the government was also pursuing steps for early tabling of an ordinance on the floor of the Assembly for protection of doctors and government hospitals and at the same time patient care should also not be at stake.

Jun 17, 2019 9:33 am (IST)

Puducherry Doctors to Stage Dharna | A dharna has been planned for an hour in front of the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute here on June 17 to protest against the attack of two doctors in NRS medical college and hospital in Kolkata recently.

Jun 17, 2019 9:32 am (IST)

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services K V Raman in a press release Sunday said the IMA members have been asked not to go on strike, as such conduct would be a violation of the conduct rules governing civil servants.

Jun 17, 2019 9:30 am (IST)

Puducherry government has directed the medical fraternity here not to resort to agitation scheduled Monday to protest against the attack on two doctors in Kolkata recently.

Jun 17, 2019 9:24 am (IST)

The IMA statement further said, "To ensure that the cases are registered, culprits are arrested and conviction is necessitated, appropriate mandatory provisions as provided in the POCSO act have to be instituted. Hospitals should be declared as safe zones and provision of appropriate security should be the responsibility of the state."

Jun 17, 2019 9:22 am (IST)

Law Against Hospital Violence | Stating the doctors' demand for a law against violence, the IMA said, "National Law against violence on hospitals has to be brought in urgently. The law should provide a minimum of seven years imprisonment for hospital violence."

Jun 17, 2019 9:12 am (IST)

Joining IMA's call for an all-India strike, doctors at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara hold protest outside Out Patient Department.

Jun 17, 2019 9:08 am (IST)

All Tripura Government Doctors’ Association (ATGDA) and IMA Tripura have declared the withdrawal of all OPD services for 24-hrs today joining the call for nationwide protest.

Jun 17, 2019 8:59 am (IST)

The OPDs in medical colleges and government hospitals in Assam will also remain shut. The emergency services, critical care and trauma services will operate as usual. 

Jun 17, 2019 8:53 am (IST)

Private and state-run hospitals in Kerala will remain shut for varying periods of time during the strike. While the private hospital doctors will be observing a day long strike, the government hospital doctors will remain from all out-patient services for the hours between 8 am to 10 am.  

Jun 17, 2019 8:51 am (IST)

Services at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, RML Hospital as well as Delhi government facilities - GTB Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will be affected because of the strike. 

Jun 17, 2019 8:45 am (IST)

"AIIMS has always been on the fore front in the fight against violence on doctor and in expressing its solidarity on all such untoward instances either in the institute or elsewhere across the country," a letter by the AIIMS' Resident Doctor's Association read. 

Jun 17, 2019 8:41 am (IST)

AIIMS to Participate in Strike After Assault on Doctor | In the latest turn of events, doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will also participate in the strike. The institute decided to respond to the call after a doctor at Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre was assaulted in the wee hours of Monday. The institute had earlier withdrawn the strike call so that medical services don't get disrupted.

Jun 17, 2019 8:34 am (IST)

Today's strike comes even as the protesting junior doctors in West Bengal sought an "immediate end to this impasse" and agreed for talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The doctors, however, demanded that the venue of the talks should be enough to accommodate representatives from all medical college hospitals and the media. 

Jun 17, 2019 8:31 am (IST)

IMA Calls For Strike in Solidarity | The Indian Medical Association has called for a nationwide withdrawal of non-essential medical services in support of the ongoing strike by junior doctor's at NRS Medical Hospital and College in West Bengal. 

Junior doctors during a protest at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Friday. (PTI)

The apex medical body, Indian Medical Association, has demanded a comprehensive central law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff, and in hospitals. Security measures and the determinants leading to violence should also be addressed, it said in a statement.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had given the June 17 strike call with the withdrawal of non-essential health services across the country. IMA members will also stage a dharna at its headquarters in New Delhi.

Doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, RML Hospital as well as Delhi government facilities such as GTB Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital will not function on Monday.

The apex medical body, IMA, said all outpatient departments (OPDs), routine operation theatre services and ward visits will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday. Emergency and casualty services will continue to function, it said.

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), on the other hand, have extended their support to IMA's strike call. "Emergent Executive Committee Meeting convened today decided to support the call given by IMA for withdrawal of non-essential services on 17th June (Monday) for 24 hours (6am to 6am) to protest against violence against doctors and hospitals. All clinics, nursing homes, diagnostic centres and hospitals are requested to shut down routine services," a statement by DMA said.

While doctors in Goa have decided to participate in the strike between 6am and 6pm, doctors in the centrally-sponsored JIPMER in Puducherry had on Saturday the OPD and in the laboratory and elective surgeries scheduled for Monday have been suspended.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Shivanand S Patil has appealed to the doctors in the state to keep their protest "symbolic". In a letter to Karnataka chapter of IMA, which was released to the media, Patil condemned the attack on doctors in West Bengal recently and made a fervent appeal to those in the private and government hospitals in the state not to put ordinary citizens in trouble.

Junior doctors in West Bengal are on strike since June 11 after two of their colleagues were reportedly attacked and seriously injured by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. In a show of solidarity, medical practitioners across the country chose not to work, leaving patients in the lurch.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday asked states to consider enacting specific legislation for protecting doctors and medical professionals from any form of violence.
