Bengal Doctors Say They're Ready to Meet Mamata Her Venue, But Demand Media Presence
The agitating doctors earlier asserted that they were open to talks with the government, however, the venue was to be decided by a governing body of medical practitioners.
Junior doctors during a protest at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Friday. (PTI)
New Delhi: The junior doctors at Bengal hospitals said on Sunday that they were ready to hold talks with chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the venue of her choice.
"We leave it to the CM to choose the venue. We are ready to talk. We hope this discussion will be arranged and Banerjee will consider our demands that will help in restarting medical facilities again," the general body of the doctors said.
The development comes on the sixth day of the protest. The agitating doctors earlier asserted that they were open to talks with the government, however, the venue was to be decided by a governing body of medical practitioners.
"We want immediate end to this impasse with discussion with CM which should maintain transparency and not behind closed doors but in front of the media," they said.
Earlier, the agitators had insisted that Banerjee visit the city's NRS Medical College and Hospital, the epicentre of the agitation.
After an internal meeting late on Saturday, the doctors, who had turned down an invite for a closed-door meeting with Banerjee at the state secretariat, mellowed down and stated that they were ready to hold a dialogue in any form, but the venue of the meeting would be decided later.
Doctors across the state called for a strike after two of their colleagues were brutally assaulted at the NRS Medical College and Hospital by the family members of a patient, who died on Monday night.
The services continue to remain affected in the emergency wards, outdoor facilities and pathological units of many state-run hospitals and private medical facilities in the state, leaving several patients in the lurch.
The Calcutta High Court had, on Friday, refused to pass any interim order on the strike by the junior doctors. It had also asked the state government to persuade the doctors to resume work.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Modified Bajaj Avenger Looks Like a 1247cc Harley Davidson V-Rod - Watch Video
- Most Epic Selfie Ever? This Monkey Just Photobombed a Family's Vacation Photo and It's Hilarious
- India vs Pakistan: Amir & Wahab Warned Twice For Running on Danger Area
- Weekly Tech Recap: E3 2019, Mi Band 4, Google Pixel 4, London Tech Week and More
- Karthik, Chahal and Shankar Visit Manchester United
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s