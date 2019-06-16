Take the pledge to vote

Bengal Doctors Say They're Ready to Meet Mamata Her Venue, But Demand Media Presence

The agitating doctors earlier asserted that they were open to talks with the government, however, the venue was to be decided by a governing body of medical practitioners.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
Bengal Doctors Say They're Ready to Meet Mamata Her Venue, But Demand Media Presence
Junior doctors during a protest at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Friday. (PTI)
New Delhi: The junior doctors at Bengal hospitals said on Sunday that they were ready to hold talks with chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the venue of her choice.

"We leave it to the CM to choose the venue. We are ready to talk. We hope this discussion will be arranged and Banerjee will consider our demands that will help in restarting medical facilities again," the general body of the doctors said.

The development comes on the sixth day of the protest. The agitating doctors earlier asserted that they were open to talks with the government, however, the venue was to be decided by a governing body of medical practitioners.

"We want immediate end to this impasse with discussion with CM which should maintain transparency and not behind closed doors but in front of the media," they said.

Earlier, the agitators had insisted that Banerjee visit the city's NRS Medical College and Hospital, the epicentre of the agitation.

After an internal meeting late on Saturday, the doctors, who had turned down an invite for a closed-door meeting with Banerjee at the state secretariat, mellowed down and stated that they were ready to hold a dialogue in any form, but the venue of the meeting would be decided later.

Doctors across the state called for a strike after two of their colleagues were brutally assaulted at the NRS Medical College and Hospital by the family members of a patient, who died on Monday night.

The services continue to remain affected in the emergency wards, outdoor facilities and pathological units of many state-run hospitals and private medical facilities in the state, leaving several patients in the lurch.

The Calcutta High Court had, on Friday, refused to pass any interim order on the strike by the junior doctors. It had also asked the state government to persuade the doctors to resume work.

