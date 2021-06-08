Doctors Suspect Delta Variant Behind Hearing Loss, Severe Blood Clots In Covid Patients

Despite the spread of Covid-19 slowing down, alarming trends have been noticed. The Delta variant of Covid-19 which was first noticed in India is proving to be lethal.

The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, is considered the major factor behind the devastating second wave of the pandemic in India. Now, some serious side effects are indicating the severity of the variant.

According to a report in BloombergQuint, Covid patients in India are reporting unusual side effects such as hearing loss and blood clots leading to gangrene. Doctors said more evidence is required to establish if the Delta variant is responsible for this.

“We need more scientific research to analyze if these newer clinical presentations are linked to B.1.617 or not," said Dr. Abdul Gafur, an infectious disease physician at Chennai’s Apollo Hospital.

The Delta variant has spread to more than 60 countries and has even forced the United Kingdom government to reconsider its unlocking plans later this month. Until last year, it seemed that scientists had learnt the behaviour of Covid-19, but the discovery of new variants which are much more transmissible, and severe has again puzzled the medical fraternity.

Ganesh Manudhane, a Mumbai-based cardiologist, said some Covid patients are developing very severe blood clots that are killing affected tissues, leading to gangrene. “I saw three-to-four cases the whole of last year, and now it’s one patient a week," said Manudhane, who has treated eight such patients in the last two months. He revealed two of them required amputation of fingers or a foot.

Seeing blood clots in patients across age groups with no such related history, the cardiologist suspected the Delta variant for the rise in rare occurrences of severe ailments in Covid patients.

