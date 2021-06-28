West Bengal Doctors Take Out Nail From 2-Year-Old’s Throat in Hours-Long Operation

In an incident of miraculous recovery, a child living in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal was saved by doctors after he swallowed an iron nail about two-and-a-half inches long. The child’s health started deteriorating rapidly, but doctors came to the rescue and were able to take the nail out of the infant’s throat.

The child, two-year-old Mustakin Ali, encountered the mishap when his grandfather was cutting bamboo outside the house. Mustakin was playing near him. Suddenly, the grandfather saw that the child was coughing violently and bleeding from the mouth. Mustakin’s condition raised a panic in his household. Ultimately, the family took him to the Raiganj Medical College.

By then, the child was having trouble breathing and was vomiting constantly. From Raiganj, Mustakin was referred to the Malda Medical College, from where he was again transferred to SSKM hospital in Kolkata. In SSKM on Sunday, doctors operated on him for several hours and managed to successfully pull out the nail from his throat. Currently, the child is in the ICU undergoing recovery.

According to SSKM hospital, Mustakin’s surgery started at 7 am on Sunday. A team of 4 doctors, under the leadership of Arunav Sengupta, operated on him. A nail was stuck in the windpipe of the child which had caused the breathing trouble and vomiting.

