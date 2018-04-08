Doctors Unable to Figure How Indrani Mukerjea Could 'Overdose' on Drugs Fed by Jail Guard

While Indrani Mukerjea’s condition is stable and she is being treated for drug overdose and pneumonia, doctors at the JJ Hospital are baffled as to how she managed to overdose on prescribed medicines that are fed to her under strict security.Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was brought to the JJ Hospital around 11.15 pm on Friday from the Byculla Jail in south Mumbai in a "semi-conscious" state and was admitted to the Critical Care Unit.According to Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of Medicine at Grant Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals, Indrani was taking three prescribed medicines that included an anti-depressant and one for hypertension. The medicine had been prescribed by Dr Shaikh and Mukerjea’s psychiatrist. All medicines were given to her under direct supervision of the jail guard.“All the three medicines were given to Indrani directly in her mouth by the jail guard. No medicine was given to her in her hand. This was done to avoid any drug overdose,” Dr Wiqar Shaikh told News18.Dr Shaikh further added that he had asked Mukerjea if she consumed any other medicine apart from what was prescribed to which she did not respond.“This morning I asked Indrani if she consumed any other medicine that could have led to the drug overdose but she did not answer me. I will ask her again but it is for the police to investigate.”Indrani, who was brought to the JJ Hospital in altered sensorium (altered level of consciousness) at on April 6 and has been responding well to the treatments.Speaking to News18, JJ Hospital Dean Dr Sudhir Nanandkar said, “As of Sunday, the patient’s condition has improved, she is conscious and is following commands. She is stable. She is also communicating with the doctors.”Although Mukerjea is interacting with the doctors, she has not told them how the drug overdose happened.According to the doctors, the only complication that has developed in Mukerjea from the time she was admitted here is aspiration pneumonia.Doctors also stated that the murder accused did not require to be kept on any form of life support system.This is not the first time Indrani Mukerjea is being treated for drug overdose. She was rushed to the same hospital on October 2, 2015 due to another incident of alleged drug overdose.The hospital is now awaiting reports of blood, urine and stomach wash, which are likely to be available on Monday. Although Indrani is being diagnosed for drug overdose, final opinion can be made only after the reports are available.