Doctors Write to PM Modi Complaining Against VIP Culture, Say Politicians Call Them Home for Treatment

The doctor’s association Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written a letter to the PM Narendra Modi complaining against the VIP culture in government hospitals as doctors are called to politicians’ homes for testing and treatment.

The letter also said that there were no facilities for doctors working on the frontline when they tested positive while the “priority is given to politicians and their party workers who have actually held rallies and increased the spread of the virus,” Time of India reported.

The report said that central government hospitals have VIP counters for testing, allowing all party workers of politicians and ministers to get themselves tested but the doctors have no separate counters for testing.

The letter pointed out that a majority of politicians called doctors to their residence though there was no legal order from the medical superintendent to do so.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic began on Sunday, with the chief Minister describing the situation as very serious and appealing to people not to step out unless it is urgent. In a tweet after the review meeting, Kejriwal appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols and avoid rushing to hospitals.

Several steps are being taken to increase the number of beds in both private and government hospitals in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday after a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Some government and private hospitals will again be converted into fully COVID facilities, government officials said.

