DoE to Probe 'Fake Letter' Circulated Among Schools Asking Parents Whom They Will Vote in Delhi Polls

The 'fake letter' had questions what parents had to say about the AAP government's education policies and for whom they would vote.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE) will investigate the origin of a "fake letter" that was circulated among some groups of school management committees, asking parents to whom they will vote in the upcoming assembly polls.

It had questions what parents had to say about the AAP government's education policies and for whom they would vote.

DoE Director Binay Bhushan said it was a fake letter that had been circulated to create mischief and they would investigate its origin.

Sources in the Delhi government said the letter was circulated among some groups of school management committee with a "malicious intention".

