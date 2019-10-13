Take the pledge to vote

‘Does Kejriwal Not Believe in Valmiki Jayanti?’ Asks Bhim Army Chief After Being Stopped From Celebrating Festival in Tihar

Chandrashekhar Azad has warned the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi of staging a dharna ourside Delhi chief minister’s house if provisions for the celebrations are not made.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:October 13, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
Lucknow: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail over charges of rioting, assaulting public servants and damaging public property during a protest in south Delhi’s Tughlaqabad in August, has alleged that he and a few other inmates have been barred from celebrating Valmiki Jayanti inside the prison.

Chandrashekhar Azad has warned the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi of staging a dharna ourside Delhi chief minister’s house if provisions for the celebrations are not made.

“A message has come from the Bhim Army Chief that says inmates are not being allowed to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti in Tihar Jail. When Diwali and Holi can be celebrated, why not this festival? Why are we being subjected to this discrimination? Does the Arvind Kejriwal government not believe in the existence of Maharishi Valmiki? reads a tweet from Bhim Army chief’s official Twitter handle.

In another tweet, he stated that the inmates are on a hunger strike if their demands are not met, the Bhim Army will protest outside CM Kejriwal’s residence in the national capital. “The arrangements in Tihar Jail come under the Delhi government. We are on a hunger strike since morning and we will not eat anything until we are allowed to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti. Kejrwail-ji, kindly make arrangements soon or else the Bhim Army will come and gherao your house.”

Chandrashekhar Azad, along with 95 others, was detained from Tughlakabad area after a protest by Dalit community members over the demolition of a temple turned violent. Police had to resort to mild lathi charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The protesters had set two motorcycles on fire and damaged a police vehicle. A few policemen were also injured in the clash.

