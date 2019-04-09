Does Dantewada Attack Ring a Bell? Tracking Down the Deadly History of Naxal Ambush During Polls

The Naxal attack in Dantewada on Tuesday, which took place just 36 hours before voting, does not come as a surprise. Maoists have a history of striking security forces in huge numbers during these months.Whether it is the Tadmetla incident in Dantewada in April 2010, which to date remains the single biggest attack against security forces in Indian hinterland, or the Darbha valley in May 2013 in which the entire state leadership of Congress was taken out, or the rest Burkapal attack of 2017 in which 18 CRPF soldiers were gunned to death, these months prove to be bloodiest in Bastar.To understand the increase in bloody conflict during this months, take a look at these numbers —Police camp, Rani Bodli, Bijapur55 jawans killed in ambushNaxals stormed Rani Bodli police station 525 kms from Raipur, they set fire to the police outpost forcing forces to rush out where they were gunned down.Dodai, Narayanpur27 CRPF killedA huge number of Naxals laid an ambush and attacked a battalion of CRPF personnel engaged in a Road Opening Exercise (ROP) on the Narayanpur-Orcha road.Tadmetla, Sukma76 CRPF soldiers killedIn what remains the single biggest attack against security forces in India, 76 CRPF personnel were killed in ambush laid by nearly 1000 Naxals on hilltops. IEDs blasted both ends of the convoy. Soldiers trapped in the bottom of the valley were shot dead by the red extremists.Chingavaram, Dantewada44 including 18 Special Police Officers (SPOs) killedBarely a month after Tadmelta incident, a bus on its way from Dantewada to Sukma carrying Special Police Officers (SPOs) and civilians was blasted by an IED planted by Naxals. Several women and children died in the attack.Gatan, Dantewada10 security personnel killedNaxals carried out back-to-back on two consecutive days, on this day they blew up an anti landmine vehicle killing 7 SPOs and 3 police jawans. A day before Naxals had shot dead four jawans in Narayanpur district.SukmaBarely days after releasing the then Sukma collector Alex Paul Menon after his kidnap, Naxals stored Doordarshan Kendra in Sukma killing four police jawans.Darbha valley, Dantewada28 people including top Congress leadership taken downOn this day, May 25, in the year 2013, 28 people including some Congress leaders were killed in Chhattisgarh when a group of Maoists attacked them at Darbha Valley in the Sukma district. The Congress leaders were travelling to Keshloor for a rally named ‘Parivartan Yatra’.Tongapal, Dantewada15 security personnel killedA contingent of 44 joint security forces personnel was trapped and struck by heavy fire and landmine blasts while it was out for an operational task in the jungles of Tongapal. Naxals ambushed a security team killing 15 personnel including 11 of the CRPF.Burkapal, SukmaNaxals ambushed a CRPF on an ROP duty killing 25 personnel and seriously wounding seven.According to a website, SATP, which monitors internal security, since 2010, 972 security personnel have lost their lives in Maoist related incidents.