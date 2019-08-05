Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Doesn’t Look Good': Under House Arrest, Omar Unsure of Situation in J&K But Says Won't Give Up Hope Yet

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah asked people of the state to not take the law in their hands and stay calm.

News18.com

Updated:August 5, 2019, 8:35 AM IST
'Doesn't Look Good': Under House Arrest, Omar Unsure of Situation in J&K But Says Won't Give Up Hope Yet
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference, in Srinagar. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he was unsure of what was “in store” for Jammu and Kashmir but “it doesn’t look good” as he appealed to people of the state to stay calm.

Omar, who was placed under house arrest, tweeted: "While I've been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I've no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn't look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don't take the law in to your own hands, please stay calm.”

He added, "To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe and above all please stay calm.”

Omar was joined by former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who said “the world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K”.

"In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours," she tweeted.

