'Doesn’t Look Good': Under House Arrest, Omar Unsure of Situation in J&K But Says Won't Give Up Hope Yet

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he was unsure of what was “in store” for Jammu and Kashmir but “it doesn’t look good” as he appealed to people of the state to stay calm.

Omar, who was placed under house arrest, tweeted: "While I've been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I've no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn't look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don't take the law in to your own hands, please stay calm.”

He added, "To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe and above all please stay calm.”

Violence will only play in to the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind. This wasn’t the India J&K acceded to but I’m not quite ready to give up hope yet. Let calm heads prevail. God be with you all. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

Omar was joined by former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who said “the world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K”.

How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

"In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours," she tweeted.

