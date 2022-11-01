Dog Owner Beats Up Guard with Stick for Being Refused from Walking Pet in Gurugram Society

A security guard in a society in Gurugram was allegedly beaten by a dog walker after the latter was stopped from walking his dog on Saturday evening. CCTV footage of the incident shows the man brutally beating the guard with a stick.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the man, reportedly a society member, had taken his dog for a walk. He was stopped by the guard who told him he isn’t allowed to walk his pet in a part of the society. This led to a dispute between the two following which the man assaulted the guard.

As several incidents of dog bites have occurred in Delhi-NCR over the last few months, many societies in the region have banned dog walking in public areas.

No police complaint has been registered yet, as per sources. However, Gurugram police is likely to take suo moto cognizance of the incident after the footage was released and take action against the man.

