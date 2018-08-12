GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Dog Saves Kerala Family Minutes Before House Collapsed in Landslip

As 'Rocky' yelped and made disturbing sounds, Mohanan and his wife woke up and tried to find out what was wrong and to their horror they found their dwelling unit collapsing at Keerithode.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2018, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dog Saves Kerala Family Minutes Before House Collapsed in Landslip
An aeriel view of the flooded locality of Aluva after heavy rains in Kerala on Friday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Idukki: A pet dog turned out to be the saviour of its master and his family when the animal woke them up at 3 am, minutes before their house collapsed in a landslip at a hamlet in this high range district of Kerala.

As 'Rocky' yelped and made disturbing sounds, Mohanan and his wife woke up and tried to find out what was wrong.

They soon heard a thunderous noise and ran out of their house, only to find to their horror their dwelling unit collapsing at picturesque Keerithode on Thursday, Mohanan told a television channel.

Idukki district is among the places badly hit in the monsoon rains which have triggered landslides and floods in the state since last week.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card

Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...