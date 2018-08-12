Dog Saves Kerala Family Minutes Before House Collapsed in Landslip

A pet dog turned out to be the saviour of its master and his family when the animal woke them up at 3 am, minutes before their house collapsed in a landslip at a hamlet in this high range district of Kerala.As 'Rocky' yelped and made disturbing sounds, Mohanan and his wife woke up and tried to find out what was wrong.They soon heard a thunderous noise and ran out of their house, only to find to their horror their dwelling unit collapsing at picturesque Keerithode on Thursday, Mohanan told a television channel.Idukki district is among the places badly hit in the monsoon rains which have triggered landslides and floods in the state since last week.