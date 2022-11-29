Dog Walker Beaten Up, Pet Kicked for Refusing to Exit Elevator at Mumbai Housing Society

A 24-year-old dog walker was beaten up and a pet dog was kicked for refusing to alight an elevator in a housing complex in the western suburb Sakinaka here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Arum housing society in Nahar Amrit Shakti area on Monday night, an official said.

The victim Sunil Rathod was using the elevator to come to the ground floor to take a dog for a walk, he said.

When the elevator reached the 9th floor, a woman asked him to exit with the dog, as she was allergic, the official said.

The victim refused and reached the building’s lobby. Soon the woman’s husband and a security guard allegedly followed him to the parking lot and started swearing at him, he said.

After slapping him twice, the woman’s husband snatched a stick from Rathod’s hands and started beating him with it. He also kicked the dog twice, the official said.

The victim approached the Sakinaka police station and a non-cognisable report (NC) under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentionally insulting) of the Indian Penal was filed against the accused, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here