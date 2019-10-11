'Dognapped' Pune Beagle Reunites With Family, Zomato Denies Involvement

Two days after a Pune family alleged that their two-month-old beagle was abducted by a delivery executive from the online food delivery platform Zomato, the puppy was reunited with its owners. Zomato also confirmed that the alleged kidnapper was not its employee.

The pet's owner Vandana Shah, a resident of Karve Road, took to Twitter to post about the episode, where she started the #uninstallzomato campaign, urging people to not use the app. On Wednesday, she had also filed an FIR at Alankar police station in Pune.

After the dog, Dottu, went missing, she inquired about it from a few food delivery professionals at an eatery nearby, and one them said that the puppy was taken by a colleague.

The colleague informed her of the whereabouts of Tushar, the alleged dognapper, and pictures of him with Dottu also surfaced. Vandana got in touch with Tushar who was reluctant to return the dog. "We took his contact number and asked him about Dottu. Tushar confessed to having picked him up but when we asked him to return the dog he started making up excuses and said that he had sent him to his village," she had said.

"We also offered him money in exchange for our beagle but he kept on giving us evasive answers and for the last few hours he has switched off his cellphone," she had said. However, he finally gave her his address in Mulshi, from where the family retrieved it.

However, Zomato denied the involvement of any of its employees in the incident. "We deeply empathise with the trauma of having a pet missing. However, after 48 hours of conducting thorough investigations within our database, delivery partner network and liaising with the police, we confirm that the alleged person is not a part of our delivery fleet," a Zomato spokesperson was quoted by NDTV as saying in a statement.

