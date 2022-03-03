Dogs Found Feeding On Cow Carcasses Dumped Near Gaushala in Indore; Probe Ordered

A case was registered against the manager of a gaushala (cowshed) in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after carcasses of cows were found strewn in an open space next to the facility, police said on Thursday. The matter came to light when a group of cow worshipers reached the cowshed run by Ahilya Mata Jeevdaya Mandal Trust in Pedmi village, about 35 km from Indore city, and found foul odour emanating from the area, an official said.

The complainant, Manoj Tiwari, who was part of the group, has alleged that dogs and vultures were feeding on the carcasses lying in an open ground next to the gaushala, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by Tiwari, a case has been registered against gaushala manager Ashok Pastor, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde told PTI.

We are investigating the matter thoroughly. Prima facie, it seems that proper procedures were not followed in disposing of dead cows and the carcasses were carelessly thrown in the open space by the gaushala management, Virde said.

According to officials, district collector Manish Singh has assigned a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to investigate the matter and get the remains disposed of in a proper manner. At least 21 tags (unique IDs), which are attached to the ears of cows, have been recovered from the spot, an official from Khudail police station said.

The police were also conducting a search in areas around the cowshed to find out if more carcasses have been dumped there, he said. The facility houses nearly 500 bovines and majority of them were old, sick or injured, the official added.

