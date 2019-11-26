Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Dogs, Horses, Even Sticks Own Land in Bihar': Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Satya Pal Malik, who is currently serving as Governor of Goa, said unlike UP, the implementation of the Zamindari Abolition Act in the 1950s was poor in Bihar.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Dogs, Horses, Even Sticks Own Land in Bihar': Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik
File photo of former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik (Pic: ANI/Twitter)

Panaji: In Bihar, land tracts were registered in the names of dogs, horses, even sticks, said former Governor Satya Pal Malik, here on Tuesday.

Malik, who is currently serving as Governor of Goa, said unlike UP, the implementation of the Zamindari Abolition Act in the 1950s was poor in Bihar.

"The best implementation of the Zamindari Abolition Act was in UP. I was Governor in Bihar. What is to be said about it's implementation in Bihar. Land is recorded in the names of dogs and horses in Bihar, even in the name of sticks and what else.

Even now some landlords have 4,000-5,000 bigha land. Revenue records are not in proper condition," Malik said during the 70th Constitution Day celebrations at the Goa University grounds. Malik served as Governor of Bihar from September 30, 2017 to August 21, 2018. He was transferred to Goa in November this year, after a stint in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik also complimented Chowdhury Charan Singh, former Chief Minister of UP, for efficient implementation of the Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram