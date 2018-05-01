English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dogs Ravage Body Left Unattended Outside Morgue in UP's Aligarh
Two pharmacists who were working at the postmortem house have been suspended, after preliminary investigations into the video.
Representative image.
New Delhi: In a case of utter indifference, a dead body was left outside a mortuary and was being ravaged by dogs in Aligarh.
"We had received information that a dead body is being eaten by dogs. Since this is against humanity the culprit won't be spared. I will investigate the matter thoroughly," said Dr ML Agarwal, Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh City.
The disturbing incident was caught on video.
Last August, a woman’s dead body was eaten by stray dogs at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow. The dogs somehow gained entry into the morgue and chewed almost the entire head and other parts of the body, making it unrecognisable.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
