News18 » India
Doha Bound Indigo Flight with 121 Passengers Returns to Chennai After Smoke Warning

As soon as the cargo smoke warning trigger was activated, the pilot got the nod of authorities to return and safely landed the aircraft at the airport here, officials said.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
IndiGo plane
File photo (Photo: Reuters)
Chennai: A Doha bound Indigo flight carrying 121 passengers on Saturday returned to the airport here, about 40 minutes after its departure due to technical issues, officials said.

As soon as the cargo smoke warning trigger was activated, the pilot got the nod of authorities to return and safely landed the aircraft at the airport here, they said.

In a statement, the airliner said, ".. flight which left for Doha returned to Chennai due to a cargo hold smoke warning which triggered inflight."

"The pilot as a precautionary measure and following SOP (standard operating procedure) landed the aircraft in Chennai for inspection", it said.

Following inspection, the aircraft was found to be satisfactory with no technical glitches. The airline said all the 121 passengers left for Doha by another flight.

